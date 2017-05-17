Islamabad says 2 Pakistani diplomates detained in Kabul

Islamabad says Afghanistan has detained two Pakistani diplomats in Kabul.

Wednesday's statement from Pakistan's foreign ministry says it handed over a protest note to the Afghan deputy head of mission in Islamabad over the incident.

The demarche says the detentions at the hands of Afghan security agencies are a violation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations. It demanded Kabul ensure the diplomats' safety.

The ministry didn't identify the diplomats and offered no further details. There was no immediate comment from Kabul.

Relations between the two neighbours have been rocky. Each side blames the other of harbouring Islamic militants in the lawless regions along their shared porous 2, 200-kilometre (1,375-mile) border.