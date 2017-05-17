Jordan's king in Egypt visit discusses Mideast issues
CAIRO — Jordan's King Abdullah II has visited Egypt to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and peace prospects for the region.
Wednesday's talks in Cairo were also expected to touch upon the upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia by U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Egyptian presidency spokesman, Alaa Youssef, says Abdullah met with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in efforts to capitalize on the momentum for a Mideast peace push created by the new U.S. administration.
Youssef says the two leaders also asserted their commitment to a political solution to the civil war in Syria and to global counter-terrorism efforts.
After meeting King Salman on Saturday, Trump is scheduled to take part Sunday in a pan-Arab and Islamic summit with leaders from across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
