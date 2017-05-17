Macedonia: Opposition given mandate to form government
SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov has handed the mandate to form a government to left-wing opposition leader Zoran Zaev, as an initial step toward ending a more than 2-year political crisis that culminated last month in angry protesters storming parliament, injuring dozens of lawmakers and journalists.
Zaev has 20 days to seek a coalition partner and form a cabinet.
Macedonia has been without an elected government since December, when former prime minister Nikola Gruevski's conservative party won elections but fell short of a majority in parliament to form a government.
Ivanov had earlier refused to give the mandate to Zaev, whose Social-Democrat Alliance party came second in December's elections, saying Zaev's pledge to consider enhancing the ethnic Albanian minority's standing would undermine Macedonia's sovereignty.
