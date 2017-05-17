Macedonia: Opposition given mandate to form government

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov has handed the mandate to form a government to left-wing opposition leader Zoran Zaev, as an initial step toward ending a more than 2-year political crisis that culminated last month in angry protesters storming parliament, injuring dozens of lawmakers and journalists.

Zaev has 20 days to seek a coalition partner and form a cabinet.

Macedonia has been without an elected government since December, when former prime minister Nikola Gruevski's conservative party won elections but fell short of a majority in parliament to form a government.