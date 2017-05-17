News / World

Mexico's president calls for more protection of journalists

Friends and relatives say their last goodbyes during the funeral mass of slain journalist Javier ValdÃ©z, in Culiacan Mexico, Tuesday, May 16 2017. Valdez, a veteran reporter who specialized in covering drug trafficking and organized crime, was slain Monday in the northern Mexico state of Sinaloa, the latest in a wave of journalist killings in one of the world's most dangerous countries for media workers. (AP Photo/Rashide Frias)

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's president says he's taking actions to halt slayings of journalists, though he hasn't given specifics.

President Enrique Pena Nieto did not take questions at a Wednesday event called "actions for freedom of expression and protection of journalists and defenders." He requested a moment of silence for those killed.

Pena Nieto was flanked by his security cabinet and governors as he promised more resources to help journalists under threat and for the special prosecutor's office tasked with investigating such crimes. Past measures have been ineffective in stopping bloodshed among the country's media workers.

The slaying Monday of journalist Javier Valdez in Sinaloa state was the sixth this year.

Pena Nieto also called generally for better co-ordination between federal and state authorities.

