Mexico's president calls for more protection of journalists
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's president says he's taking actions to halt slayings of journalists, though he hasn't given specifics.
President Enrique Pena Nieto did not take questions at a Wednesday event called "actions for freedom of expression and protection of journalists and defenders." He requested a moment of silence for those killed.
Pena Nieto was flanked by his security cabinet and governors as he promised more resources to help journalists under threat and for the special prosecutor's office tasked with investigating such crimes. Past measures have been ineffective in stopping bloodshed among the country's media workers.
The slaying Monday of journalist Javier Valdez in Sinaloa state was the sixth this year.
Pena Nieto also called generally for better
