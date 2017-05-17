Mississippi woman denied new trial in deaths of 2 officers
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — A judge has denied a request for a new trial of a Mississippi woman convicted in connection with the slaying of two Hattiesburg police officers.
News outlets report Judge Bob Helfrich denied a new trial for 24-year-old Joanie Calloway on Tuesday. Calloway was convicted May 3 on charges of hindering prosecution and attempted accessory after the fact of capital murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate were shot and killed May 9, 2015, during a traffic stop.
Calloway's lawyer Andres Wallace argued mistakes during the trial caused her client to receive an unfair trial.
Helfrich says he initially thought the state might have overcharged her, but after hearing evidence, he believes Calloway could have prevented the slayings.
Four other people are awaiting trial.
