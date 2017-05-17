MS-13 gang targeted in pre-dawn sweep across Los Angeles
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Hundreds of federal and local law enforcement fanned out across Los Angeles, serving arrest and search warrants as part of a three-year investigation into the violent and brutal street gang MS-13.
The FBI is heading the probe.
Agents and officers served warrants early Wednesday at 41 locations, including a storefront along a strip of dilapidated buildings near downtown. The targets included some members of the gang's leadership.
The operation is the latest step in a multi-agency anti-racketeering case.
MS-13 has become a primary target of the Justice and Homeland Security departments amid the Trump Administration's broader effort to crack down on illegal immigration and violent crime.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Girl killed by van in Hamilton, police arrest journalists for 'obstruction'
-
Putin offers to hand over notes of Trump meeting with Russian envoys
-
Teen dies after drinking latte, Mountain Dew and energy drink in two-hour span
-
Premier defends Bayers Lake clinic decision, says those in downtown Halifax will have own services