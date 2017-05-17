NATO top brass recommend joining anti-IS coalition
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BRUSSELS — NATO top brass are recommending that the military alliance join the international coalition fighting the Islamic State group.
U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded that NATO do more to combat terrorism.
NATO Military Committee head General Petr Pavel said Wednesday that "there is a merit for NATO becoming a member of that coalition."
Pavel said armed forces chiefs agreed "that NATO can and should do more" to increase the capacity of Iraq and other countries fighting IS to better defend themselves.
NATO's role could include training local forces and helping to build militaries and institutions.
NATO countries do not want the alliance engaged in active combat against Islamic State militants, even though all are individual members of the anti-IS coalition.
Trump is scheduled to meet NATO leaders in Brussels next week.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Newfoundland couple say they were stranded in Portugal after Air Canada cancelled tickets home
-
-
Girl killed by van in Hamilton, police arrest journalists for 'obstruction'
-
Premier defends Bayers Lake clinic decision, says those in downtown Halifax will have own services