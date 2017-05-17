New Las Vegas casino-resort pushes opening date to 2020

LAS VEGAS — A long-delayed multibillion-dollar casino-resort project on the Las Vegas Strip that would cater to the city's Chinese tourism is pushing its opening date back another year.

Malaysia-based developer Genting Group on Wednesday said the proposed 3,000-room Resorts World Las Vegas will open in 2020 after overhauling its design to have a modern Asian flair and appeal to the younger generation of gamblers.

The $4 billion project on the Strip's northern end is expected to include a 100,000-square-foot casino, a variety of dining options with authentic Asian cuisines and abundant retail space.