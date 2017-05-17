New Las Vegas casino-resort pushes opening date to 2020
LAS VEGAS — A long-delayed multibillion-dollar casino-resort project on the Las Vegas Strip that would cater to the city's Chinese tourism is pushing its opening date back another year.
Malaysia-based developer Genting Group on Wednesday said the proposed 3,000-room Resorts World Las Vegas will open in 2020 after overhauling its design to have a modern Asian flair and appeal to the younger generation of gamblers.
The $4 billion project on the Strip's northern end is expected to include a 100,000-square-foot casino, a variety of dining options with authentic Asian cuisines and abundant retail space.
The project's initial target opening was 2016. The Malaysian conglomerate bought the Las Vegas property in 2013 from Boyd Gaming, which had started building a hotel complex on the site of the former Stardust casino when the recession hit.
