Nigeria: 1 more kidnapped girl rescued in addition to 82

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Nigeria's presidential spokesman says another young woman believed to be one of the kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls has been rescued.

Femi Adesina said Wednesday that the girl was found less than two weeks after 82 others were released by their abductors in exchange for five Boko Haram commanders.

She is being brought to the capital of Abuja, where the other young women are undergoing counselling and rehabilitation.

Government officials in Borno state, where the girls were abducted, could not immediately corroborate the claims of the Nigeria presidency.

If the girl is confirmed to have been among those kidnapped, 112 still would be missing.