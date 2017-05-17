Official says Berlin attacker could have been arrested
A
A
Share via Email
Berlin's top security official says a document has surfaced that suggests it might have been possible to arrest Anis Amri, the Tunisian who drove a truck into a Christmas market, before the attack.
Andreas Geisel, the city's interior minister, said Wednesday the official document from November accuses Amri of drug dealing. News agency dpa reported he said that on that basis, "an arrest would probably have been possible."
He said authorities are examining whether the document was deliberately withheld by someone at Berlin's criminal police office.
Twelve people were killed in the Dec. 19 attack. Amri was killed Dec. 23 in a shootout with police.
Amri, who came to Germany in mid-2015, had been rejected for asylum but authorities had been unable to deport him due to paperwork problems.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Girl killed by van in Hamilton, police arrest journalists for 'obstruction'
-
Putin offers to hand over notes of Trump meeting with Russian envoys
-
'Truly exceptional': From the oilsands emerges the best-preserved armoured dinosaur ever found
-
Teen dies after drinking latte, Mountain Dew and energy drink in two-hour span