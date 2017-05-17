Police hold South African for trying Everest without permit

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Officials say a South African climber is in police custody in Nepal's capital after he attempted to scale Mount Everest without obtaining the mandatory permit.

Tourism Department chief Dinesh Bhattarai said Wednesday that Ryan Sean Davy from Johannesburg was in police custody for questioning but a decision on his case was yet to be made.

Davy was caught by a mountaineering official at the Everest base camp earlier this month where his passport was seized.

He agreed to trek down the mountain and surrender to the Tourism Department in Kathmandu, where he was detained on Tuesday.

He could be fined $22,000 and banned from visiting Nepal and climbing mountains for years.