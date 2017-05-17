Police: Officers fatally shot woman who appeared to have gun
WASHINGTON — Authorities say a woman has died after she was shot by officers in the nation's capital.
D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference Tuesday that police were called to the southwest part of Washington Tuesday evening for a report of a car crash near a recreation
He says minutes later, police got reports about a woman with a gun. Newsham says two officers found a woman who appeared to be armed with a gun and they fired. Initially, a police spokesman said the woman was conscious and breathing, but news outlets report that authorities later announced that she died.
Police did not release the names and races of the officers or the woman or say whether a gun was found.
