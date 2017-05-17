Police: Officers fatally shot woman who appeared to have gun

WASHINGTON — Authorities say a woman has died after she was shot by officers in the nation's capital.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference Tuesday that police were called to the southwest part of Washington Tuesday evening for a report of a car crash near a recreation centre .

He says minutes later, police got reports about a woman with a gun. Newsham says two officers found a woman who appeared to be armed with a gun and they fired. Initially, a police spokesman said the woman was conscious and breathing, but news outlets report that authorities later announced that she died.