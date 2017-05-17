Pvt. Chelsea Manning set for release after 7 years in prison
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pvt. Chelsea Manning is due to be released from a Kansas military prison after serving seven years of her 35-year sentence for leaking classified government materials to WikiLeaks.
The transgender soldier is scheduled to be freed from Fort Leavenworth on Wednesday in accordance with former President Barack Obama's decision to grant her clemency in his final days in office.
The Oklahoma native's attorneys and the Army have refused to say precisely when and how she will be released, citing potential safety concerns.
The former intelligence analyst in Iraq acknowledged leaking the materials, saying she wanted to expose what she considered to be the U.S. military's disregard of the effects of war on civilians.
She was known as Bradley Manning before transitioning in prison.
