Report: Flynn blocked military move Turkey opposed

WASHINGTON — A news agency is reporting that in the days before President Donald Trump took office, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn blocked a military plan against the Islamic State group that was opposed by Turkey. Flynn had been paid more than $500,000 to advocate for Turkey's interests.

The McClatchy news service says Flynn declined a request from the Obama administration to approve an operation in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, effectively delaying the military operation. Turkey has long opposed U.S. forces working with Kurdish forces.