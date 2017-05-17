Report: Norwegian-British man released from Congo prison

COPENHAGEN — A Norwegian newspaper says a man with dual Norwegian and British citizenship who had been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Congo has been freed.

The Verdens Gang newspaper reported Wednesday that Joshua French has been released.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Facebook she and Foreign Minister Borge Brende plan a news conference on the matter later in the day.

French in 2014 was found guilty of strangling his former friend Tjostolv Moland, who was found dead in his cell.