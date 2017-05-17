Saudi missionaries active in Kosovo, says German government
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — The German government says missionary groups from Saudi Arabia are spreading the ultraconservative Wahabi version of Islam in Kosovo.
In a response to questions from opposition lawmakers, the government says Saudi-backed preachers are active in the small Muslim-majority country in southeastern Europe.
The German government says donors from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states are also funding Islamic communities in Kosovo. The country is a significant source of foreign fighters for groups such as the Islamic State.
But the government notes that there doesn't appear to be a "broad movement away from traditional liberal interpretation of Islam toward a Wahabi interpretation" in Kosovo.
Left Party lawmaker Sevim Dagdelen said Wednesday it was "scandalous" that hard-line Saudi preachers were active in Kosovo under the eyes of western peacekeepers.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police in Nova Scotia trying to locate 16-year-old girl who may have gone to Halifax
-
Court hears William Sandeson told roommate not to come home on night he's accused of killing Taylor Samson
-
Here comes the heat, Halifax: String of warm weather to usher in long weekend
-
Update: Toronto Island may be closed 'well into July,' officials say