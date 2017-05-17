Saudi missionaries active in Kosovo, says German government

BERLIN — The German government says missionary groups from Saudi Arabia are spreading the ultraconservative Wahabi version of Islam in Kosovo.

In a response to questions from opposition lawmakers, the government says Saudi-backed preachers are active in the small Muslim-majority country in southeastern Europe.

The German government says donors from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states are also funding Islamic communities in Kosovo. The country is a significant source of foreign fighters for groups such as the Islamic State.

But the government notes that there doesn't appear to be a "broad movement away from traditional liberal interpretation of Islam toward a Wahabi interpretation" in Kosovo.