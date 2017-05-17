School bus flips in hit-run; 14 students taken to hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. — Authorities say a school bus flipped on its side in a hit-and-run accident in eastern Pennsylvania, sending more than a dozen people to the hospital, including two students with trauma injuries.

Emergency responders in Lancaster County said the Lancaster Mennonite school bus was taking students to school when the crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday in East Lampeter Township. A witness told WGAL-TV that a vehicle trying to pass an oversized load collided with its escort vehicle and spun into the bus before fleeing. Police were seeking a light colored sedan.