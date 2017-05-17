Syrian opposition seeks extension of current Geneva talks
GENEVA — The Syrian opposition is seeking an extension of the current round of U.N.-hosted peace talks underway in Geneva.
Salem Meslet, an opposition spokesman, said on Wednesday it's "not right" that this round is expected to last just four days, and says the opposition plans to ask for more negotiating time.
He says the opposition is preparing its response to a "paper" presented by U.N. special envoy Staffan de Mistura on Tuesday, when the sixth round of talks started.
Meslet says the proposal involved "the
President Bashar Assad's top envoy met separately with de Mistura inside the compound later Wednesday.
