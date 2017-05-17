Syrian opposition seeks extension of current Geneva talks

GENEVA — The Syrian opposition is seeking an extension of the current round of U.N.-hosted peace talks underway in Geneva.

Salem Meslet, an opposition spokesman, said on Wednesday it's "not right" that this round is expected to last just four days, and says the opposition plans to ask for more negotiating time.

He says the opposition is preparing its response to a "paper" presented by U.N. special envoy Staffan de Mistura on Tuesday, when the sixth round of talks started.

Meslet says the proposal involved "the constitutional frame" for an eventual transition period in Syria. He spoke at a demonstration outside of the U.N. Geneva compound led by women relatives of prisoners held in Syria.