The Latest: 2 charged in death of man found near Knik River

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on the investigation of a man found dead near the Knik River (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Two Palmer men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of an Anchorage man found near the Knik (kuh-NIK) River.

Alaska State Troopers say 38-year-old Robert Barker and 35-year-old Joed Weyand were arrested Tuesday afternoon inside a Palmer motel.

They are charged in the death of 26-year-old Jeremie Speaker.

Speaker's body was found Sunday afternoon near Mile 4.8 Knik River Road south of Palmer.

Trooper announced the arrests Wednesday.

Barker and Weyand are being held without bail. Online court documents do not list their attorneys.

___

7:30 a.m.

The recovery of a body discovered near a rural Alaska road has turned into a homicide investigation.

The body of 26-year-old Jeremie Speaker was found Sunday afternoon near Mile 4.8 Knik River Road south of Palmer.

The road branches off the Old Glenn Highway and runs south along the along the Knik River.

Alaska State Troopers say an autopsy was conducted for positive identification.

Speaker was found near two burned vehicles, which have been impounded as part of the investigation to determine if they're connected to the death.