The Latest: Alaska lawmakers vote to allow ride-share groups

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on the Alaska legislative session (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

The Alaska Legislature has paved a way for ride-share companies to do business in the state.

The Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved legislation setting out rules for ride-share companies that previously passed the House. The measure next goes to Gov. Bill Walker for consideration.

The bill had faced criticism from taxi companies worried that the entrance of ride-share groups, like Uber or Lyft, would drive down wages for their drivers.

Sen. Mia Costello, an Anchorage Republican, called the measure a jobs bill that also will give Alaskans additional transportation options. She and Sen. Anna MacKinnon, another supporter of the bill, hugged following the Senate vote.

___

9:15 a.m.

Wednesday marked a constitutional deadline for Alaska lawmakers to end their regular session. But with a budget and plan for addressing Alaska's multibillion-dollar deficit unresolved, more time is needed.

Options include extending for another 10 days, which requires two-thirds support in each chamber, or looking to Gov. Bill Walker to call a special session.

House Minority Leader Charisse Millett said Tuesday that her caucus was not inclined to support a 10-day extension. She said the House majority, during the already extended session, had failed to stay focused on the budget and a fiscal solution.