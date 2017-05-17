The Latest: House Democrats praise Mueller appointment

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential co-ordination between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 election (all times EDT):

6:40 p.m.

House Democrats who have been pressing for a special counsel to examine possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign are welcoming word from the Justice Department that former FBI director Robert Mueller will lead the investigation.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday that Mueller is "a respected public servant of the highest integrity."

She adds that "a special prosecutor is the first step, but it cannot be the last. Director Mueller will still be in the chain of command under the Trump-appointed leadership of the Justice Department."

Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, calls Mueller a "solid choice," and commends Deputy Attorney General Ron Rosenstein for putting "our country and justice system first."

___

6:20 p.m.

House Republicans have mixed reactions to the surprise announcement that the Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign in 2016.

Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz of Utah said late Wednesday that Mueller is a "great selection. Impeccable credentials. Should be widely accepted."

But Rep. Peter King of New York is expressing concern over the wide purview special prosecutors have. King says, "I'm worried with all special counsels because there's no control over them and they can abuse their power."

In the 1990s, Democrats insisted that independent counsel Kenneth Starr, who investigated former President Bill Clinton, overstepped his authority.

___

6 p.m.

The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential co-ordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The appointment Wednesday comes amid a growing Democratic outcry for someone outside the Justice Department to handle the politically charged investigation.