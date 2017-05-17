The Latest: Man given life sentence in death of train worker

KEMMERER, Wyo. — The Latest on a Utah man who pleaded guilty to murder in the killing of a rail line worker (all times local):

10:43 a.m.

A Utah man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in Wyoming one year after authorities say he and his father killed a Utah rail line worker while on the run from police following the kidnapping of a mother and her daughters.

The 23-year-old Dereck James "DJ" Harrison was sentenced Wednesday in a court in the small town of Kemmerer, Wyoming near the Utah state line.

Harrison pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder in the slaying of 63-year-old Kay Porter Ricks and avoided the death penalty.

Authorities say he and his father forced Ricks into his work truck, then beat him to death on their way to a remote Wyoming hideout where they were eventually captured.

Harrison's father, Flint Harrison, killed himself in a Utah jail last year.

DJ Harrison was convicted last year in Utah for the kidnaping of the woman and her daughters. The women survived, but were beaten while kept in a basement. The Harrisons were fleeing police after that crime when they kidnapped Ricks.

____

2:44 a.m.

A Utah man is set to be sentenced Wednesday in Wyoming one year after authorities say he and his father killed a Utah rail line worker while on the run from police after a kidnapping of a mother and her daughters.

The 23-year-old Dereck James "DJ" Harrison pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder in the slaying of 63-year-old Kay Porter Ricks. Harrison avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty. He is expected to get life without parole.

A friend of Ricks who has served as the family spokesman is scheduled to speak on behalf of the family about how the killing has impacted the man's widow and their children and grandkids.

Harrison's father, Flint Harrison, killed himself in a Utah jail last year.