The Latest: Poland says taking migrants worse than EU rebuke

12:15 a.m.

Poland's interior minister has played down fresh warnings of European Union sanctions over Warsaw's refusal to accept migrants, saying accepting them would have been "worse" than the EU rebuke.

Mariusz Blaszczak was reacting Wednesday to fresh warnings by EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos for nations that do not take any migrants by June. Avramopoulos singled out Poland and Hungary.

Blaszczak argued on state radio that the "security of Poland and of the Poles" was at stake, and drew a link to terror attacks in Western Europe.

He added that accepting migrants would have "certainly been worse for Poland" than facing EU action.

On taking power in 2015, Poland's government reversed a decision by its predecessors to take in some 10,000 refugees.

10:15 .m.

Swedish authorities say three fires at refugee centres in southern Sweden are being investigated as arson.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made. But police said in separate statement that more than 300 asylum-seekers have been evacuated after Wednesday's pre-dawn fires in Vaxjo, Borrby and Malilla. About 200 of them were relocated to a nursing home in Vaxjo.

The affected buildings were used as a temporary home for refugees while their cases are being processed.