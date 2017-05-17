The Latest: Puerto Rico militant free after 36 years

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Latest on the release of Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera (all times local):

8:15 a.m.

Puerto Rico nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera has been freed from house arrest after decades in custody. It's a case that transformed him into a martyr with supporters but outraged those who lost loved ones in a string of deadly bombings.

The 74-year-old grinned broadly and waved to supporters through a fence at his daughter's San Juan home before getting into a white jeep. He's scheduled to stop at a federal building to return electronic tags that monitored his movements during his home confinement.

Roughly 50 people congregated in the streets outside the apartment building in San Juan's Santurce district holding flowers and Puerto Rican flags. Some chanted:"Free at last!" And a group of singers from University of Puerto Rico's choir harmonized as Lopez drove past.