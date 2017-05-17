The Latest: Report: Freed Norwegian-British man returns home

COPENHAGEN — The Latest on the release of a Norwegian-British man from a Congo prison (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Norwegian media say a Norwegian-British man freed from a Congo prison has arrived in Norway.

The Verdens Gang tabloid says 35-year-old Joshua French arrived earlier Wednesday.

French in 2014 was found guilty of strangling his former friend Tjostolv Moland, who was found dead in his cell. French claimed Moland killed himself.

Both were found guilty in 2009 of murdering their driver in Congo. Congolese authorities earlier this year said French would be pardoned.

3:45 p.m.

A Norwegian newspaper says a man with dual Norwegian and British citizenship who had been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Congo has been freed.

The Verdens Gang newspaper reported Wednesday that Joshua French has been released.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Facebook she and Foreign Minister Borge Brende plan a news conference on the matter later in the day.

French in 2014 was found guilty of strangling his former friend Tjostolv Moland, who was found dead in his cell.