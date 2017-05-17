The Latest: Tornadoes in Wisconsin, Oklahoma leave 2 dead
CHICAGO — The Latest on the deadly tornadoes that moved from the South Plains of Texas to the Great Lakes (all times local):
6:40 a.m.
Authorities say the victim who died when a tornado destroyed a mobile home park in northwestern Wisconsin was a 46-year-old man.
At least 25 other people were injured when a storm Tuesday
First responders searched through the rubble overnight. The Barron County Sheriff's Department says all other residents of the mobile home park are accounted for.
The Red Cross and Salvation Army are assisting those who lost their homes.
Another tornado flattened much of a subdivision on the southern fringe of Elk City, Oklahoma, about 110 miles (180
1:56 a.m.
Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms that battered an area from the South Plains of Texas to the Great Lakes.
The storms hit late in the afternoon Tuesday and into the evening,
In Oklahoma, another tornado damaged much of a subdivision on the southern fringe of Elk City. Fire Chaplain Danny Ringer told reporters at the scene late Tuesday that one person was known dead from the twister, although details were lacking.
