The Latest: Tornadoes in Wisconsin, Oklahoma leave 2 dead

CHICAGO — The Latest on the deadly tornadoes that moved from the South Plains of Texas to the Great Lakes (all times local):

6:40 a.m.

Authorities say the victim who died when a tornado destroyed a mobile home park in northwestern Wisconsin was a 46-year-old man.

At least 25 other people were injured when a storm Tuesday levelled the Prairie Lake Estate Mobile Park near Chetek, Wisconsin, about 110 miles (180 kilometres ) northeast of Minneapolis.

First responders searched through the rubble overnight. The Barron County Sheriff's Department says all other residents of the mobile home park are accounted for.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army are assisting those who lost their homes.

Another tornado flattened much of a subdivision on the southern fringe of Elk City, Oklahoma, about 110 miles (180 kilometres ) west of Oklahoma City. Fire officials say at least one person died and that dozens of homes have been destroyed or severely damaged.

