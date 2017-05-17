Trial for Istanbul nightclub attack suspects due in December

ISTANBUL — Turkey's state-run news agency says a court has announced that the first hearing for 57 suspects involved in the deadly New Year's nightclub attack in Istanbul will take place in December.

Shooter Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek citizen who was caught two weeks after the attack, will be tried for 40 consecutive life sentences on the charges of attempting to overthrow Turkey's constitutional order and killing 39 people.

Anadolu news agency said Wednesday the first hearing will take place on Dec. 11.

Masharipov also faces charges of membership in a terror group, attempted murder of 79 injured and other alleged crimes.

Other suspects, including Masharipov's wife, are indicted for similar charges.