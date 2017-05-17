UN religious freedom expert hails Albania interfaith harmony

TIRANA, Albania — The U.N. expert on religious freedom has praised Albania's interfaith tolerance, considering it to be an example for other countries.

Ahmed Shaheed says that Albania is a model for interfaith harmony, with a Muslim majority, and Orthodox and Catholic communities among its 3 million people.

Shaheed ended an eight-day trip to Albania on Wednesday to prepare a report on its policies and practices on religion, including unresolved issues or new challenges.