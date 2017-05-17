UN religious freedom expert hails Albania interfaith harmony
A
A
Share via Email
TIRANA, Albania — The U.N. expert on religious freedom has praised Albania's interfaith tolerance, considering it to be an example for other countries.
Ahmed Shaheed says that Albania is a model for interfaith harmony, with a Muslim majority, and Orthodox and Catholic communities among its 3 million people.
Shaheed ended an eight-day trip to Albania on Wednesday to prepare a report on its policies and practices on religion, including unresolved issues or new challenges.
Shaheed said in his preliminary finding that such a "unique co-existence and mutual respect between and among various religious groups should not be taken for granted ... (as) the situation could change more quickly and unexpectedly than many think."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Here comes the heat, Halifax: String of warm weather to usher in long weekend
-
Newfoundland couple say they were stranded in Portugal after Air Canada cancelled tickets home
-
B.C. geographer behind ‘Garden Spicer’ ponders sudden world fame
-
Shaking it up: Ground-breaking new salt study goes against the grain