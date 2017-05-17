US admiral: North Korea's actions 'recipe for disaster'

TOKYO — The top American military officer in the Pacific says North Korea's recent military actions are "a recipe for a disaster" and is warning against a sense of complacency in the face of increasing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Adm. Harry Harris Jr. made the remarks at a lecture for a Tokyo think-tank on Wednesday after meeting with Japanese leaders that he said focused on North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.

North Korea test-launched a missile on Sunday that many experts believe could be its most advanced yet, flying higher and longer than any previous missile.