US ambassador to visit Syrian refugees in Turkey and Jordan

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley is travelling to Jordan and Turkey on her first trip overseas since becoming America's top diplomat at the United Nations in late January to see how Syrian refugees and their host countries are coping.

The U.S. Mission said Wednesday that during the May 19-25 trip she will "highlight the United States' leading role in the humanitarian response to the Syrian civil war."

Haley will also show support for the assistance by Jordan and Turkey for refugees and "witness the good work of the U.N. and its agencies," the mission said.