US ambassador to visit Syrian refugees in Turkey and Jordan
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley is
The U.S. Mission said Wednesday that during the May 19-25 trip she will "highlight the United States' leading role in the humanitarian response to the Syrian civil war."
Haley will also show support for the assistance by Jordan and Turkey for refugees and "witness the good work of the U.N. and its agencies," the mission said.
Haley said in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece Wednesday that she wants to see "how refugees are coping, day in and day out" and talk to government leaders about U.S. programs for the refugees.
