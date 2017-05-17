US households owe record amount, topping pre-recession peak
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — U.S. household debt reached a record high in the first three months of this year, topping the previous peak reached in 2008.
Americans have stepped up borrowing over the past three years, yet the nature of what Americans owe has changed since the Great Recession. Student and auto loans make up a larger proportion of household debt, while mortgages and credit card debt remain below pre-recession levels.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Wednesday that household debt, which also includes auto loans and home equity lines of credit, stood at $12.73 trillion in the first quarter. That's above the $12.68 trillion outstanding in the fall of 2008, the previous record. The figure isn't adjusted for inflation or population size.
"This record debt level is neither a reason to celebrate nor a cause for alarm," Donghoon Lee, research officer at the New York Fed said. "The debt and its borrowers look quite different today."
Measured as a percentage of the overall U.S. economy, household debt is still smaller than in 2008. It is equivalent to 67
And with interest rates low, Americans are better able to handle the loans they've taken out. The percentage of all household debt that is seriously delinquent — meaning payments are 90 days or more overdue — is 3.4
Just 203,000 Americans declared bankruptcy in the first three months of this year, the lowest in the 18 years that the New York Fed has tracked the data.
Still, there were some areas of concern. Auto loans have ballooned 44
Student loans are also a potential trouble spot: They topped $1.3 trillion in the first quarter, soaring by 120
But the overall picture also has many bright spots. More credit is held by older and more credit-worthy Americans, which should make defaults less likely. Older households generally have higher incomes and wealth than younger ones.
Americans aged 60 and older now hold 22.5
The shift has been particularly dramatic in the case of mortgages, which have become much harder to obtain for Americans with lower credit scores.
Nearly 61
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Girl killed by van in Hamilton, police arrest journalists for 'obstruction'
-
Putin offers to hand over notes of Trump meeting with Russian envoys
-
'Truly exceptional': From the oilsands emerges the best-preserved armoured dinosaur ever found
-
Teen dies after drinking latte, Mountain Dew and energy drink in two-hour span