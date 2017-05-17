US Senator Mazie Hirono recovering after kidney surgery

HONOLULU — Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono is recovering after having surgery to remove a kidney.

The first-term Democrat is being treated for Stage 4 kidney cancer. She says she has a favourable prognosis from her doctor in Washington. Cancer was also found in one of her ribs.

After her surgery Wednesday Hirono issued a statement applauding former FBI Director Robert Mueller's appointment as special counsel to investigate President Donald Trump's involvement with Russia. She called it a victory for the American people and says she hopes Mueller's investigation will be truly independent.