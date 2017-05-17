Video of officer using stun gun on handcuffed man leaked
DALLAS — A video leaked to a television station shows a white Dallas-area police sergeant using a stun gun on a handcuffed black suspect, returning the same police department to the spotlight just weeks after a white officer was charged with murder in the shooting of an unarmed black teenager.
The video anonymously mailed to KDFW-TV shows a 2016 incident in which the unnamed Balch Springs sergeant shocks the handcuffed suspect and tells him not to pull away.
Department officials said in a statement Tuesday that outside agencies had reviewed the video and a decision was made not to file criminal charges.
The leaked footage comes as the U.S. Department of Justice investigates possible civil rights issues related to the shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards by a Balch Springs officer.
