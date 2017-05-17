White lawmaker's monkey email 'racist,' black colleagues say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A white Alabama legislator has stirred outrage after sending an email that black lawmakers condemned as racist.

The email forwarded Wednesday by Republican Rep. Lynn Greer, of Rogersville, described an experiment showing how punished monkeys will eventually stop reaching for a dangling banana as they accept the status quo.

It was sent as African-American lawmakers used delaying tactics to fight legislative districts they said minimized black voters' influence.

House Black Caucus Chairman John Knight called the email, "the most racial insult I've ever seen."

The tensions in the statehouse threatened to derail the last days of the legislative session.