3 injured after fire breaks out at Google conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Authorities say three people were injured after a fire broke out during Google's I/O developer conference in California.

It happened Thursday at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.

Mountain View Fire Department spokesman Lynn Brown says three people were taken to a hospital and one had life-threatening injuries.

Google said in a statement that the "small fire" broke out in a kitchen at the venue and no conference attendees were hurt.

The company says the three people who were injured were event staff members and are receiving treatment.