4 Indonesian soldiers killed in South China Sea exercise

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia's military says four soldiers were killed when a Chinese-made anti-aircraft cannon malfunctioned during an exercise in the Natuna island chain in the South China Sea.

Army spokesman Alfret Denny Tuejeh said eight soldiers were wounded in the accident on Wednesday.

He said the malfunction of the twin- barrelled gun caused it to fire in unexpected directions.

An investigation is underway. The weaponry was purchased from China in 2003.

Indonesia has boosted its military presence in the Natuna islands, which are in the southernmost reaches of the South China Sea, in response to Beijing's aggressive posture in the region.