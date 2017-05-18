Aging mobster denied bail after alleged death threat

NEW YORK — A federal judge has denied bail for an aging New York City mobster after the government claimed he threatened to try to kill a prosecutor.

A lawyer for Vincent Asaro had asked U.S. District Judge Allyne (eh-LEEN') Ross to let him out of jail so he could await his trial on arson charges under home detention.

The judge rejected the request at a hearing Thursday where prosecutors argued that the alleged death threat showed the 82-year-old Asaro is too dangerous to be on the outside. His lawyer said the threat wasn't real.