Albanian politicians end impasse, likely postponing polls

TIRANA, Albania — Albania's political parties have reached a compromise on next month's parliamentary election following intensive mediation from a senior U.S. official.

Following a three-hour tete-a-tete ending dawn Thursday Prime Minister Edi Rama of the governing Socialist Party and Lulzim Basha of the main opposition Democratic Party told reporters they had reached a deal.

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hoyt Brian Yee on Monday gave them a proposal from European lawmakers and another from Rama as a basis for negotiations.

Both leaders said after the meeting the deal's details would be drafted in the next 24 hours.

The deal will likely postpone the June 18 parliamentary polls.