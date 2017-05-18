Audit says Education Dept must improve grant oversight
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A government study has found that the Department of Education did not properly monitor and document $21 million in grants in 2012-2014.
The report by the Government Accountability Office published Thursday looks at 75 awards to individual grantees. The auditors found that the files were missing key information, such as grant award notifications, post-award conference records and performance reports. The report specifies, however, that the sample is too small to generalize.
The report recommends the department put review procedures in place and improve information-sharing.
A spokeswoman for the department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said he hopes the report will be used to reform grant management at the department.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police in Nova Scotia trying to ID man wanted for causing damage to van in Sobeys parking lot
-
Hammonds Plains man dead after crash between motorcycle, pick-up truck in Bedford
-
Much like her father, Ivanka Trump's legacy is on the line: Westwood
-
Review calls for Cole Harbour and Auburn Drive high schools to become one campus