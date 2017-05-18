Austrian Greens party head resigns from all functions
A
A
Share via Email
VIENNA — The head of Austria's Greens party has resigned from all party functions and says she will also give up her seat in parliament.
Austria's political landscape is in turmoil. The governing
But Eva Glawischnig said Thursday that her decision was personal and prompted only by her wish to remain in good health while caring for her children.
No successor has been announced.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police in Nova Scotia trying to ID man wanted for causing damage to van in Sobeys parking lot
-
-
Halifax police concerned for well being of missing Dartmouth woman
-
Hammonds Plains man dead after crash between motorcycle, pick-up truck in Bedford