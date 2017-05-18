Austrian Greens party head resigns from all functions

VIENNA — The head of Austria's Greens party has resigned from all party functions and says she will also give up her seat in parliament.

Austria's political landscape is in turmoil. The governing centre -right coalition has agreed to part ways and hold early elections Oct. 15 while the opposition Greens have been shaken by recent infighting that has alienated some supporters.

But Eva Glawischnig said Thursday that her decision was personal and prompted only by her wish to remain in good health while caring for her children.