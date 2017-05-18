Brazil crisis deepens with probe of president, top senator

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian federal police are searching the office and homes of a top senator and presidential contender.

Thursday's searches of Sen. Aecio Neves' home in Rio de Janeiro and his Brasilia office are fallout from a widespread corruption investigation that has also reached President Michel Temer.

Neves nearly won the presidency in 2014 and had planned to run in 2018. He is being investigated in several corruption cases related to the "Car Wash" probe into kickbacks to politicians. He has denied wrongdoing.

Late Wednesday, Globo newspaper reported that Neves was recorded asking JBS meat-packing company executive Joesley Batista for $700,000 to pay for his "Car Wash" defence .