Building collapse in Sri Lanka's capital injures 19

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Police say at least 19 people have been injured in the collapse of a five-story building under construction in Sri Lanka's capital.

Police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody says the building collapsed Thursday and 19 people have been sent to hospitals.

Police and firefighters are searching for anyone who might be trapped inside the building, although it was not immediately known if there are any.

The reason for the collapse was not immediately known.

