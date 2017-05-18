Chicago supporters to honour freed Puerto Rico nationalist
CHICAGO — Supporters of a 74-year-old Puerto Rican nationalist freed from house arrest this week after decades in prison will
Thursday events for Oscar Lopez Rivera include the dedication of a Chicago street-way named after the one-time leader in the Armed Forces of National Liberation, or FALN.
The Marxist-Leninist group claimed more than 100 bombings in the 1970s and 1980s, including in Chicago. Most didn't cause serious injuries, though there were deaths.
Those whose relatives died criticized then-President Barack Obama's decision to commute Lopez' sentence in February and they derided moves to cast Lopez as a hero.
But his supporters note he wasn't convicted of bombings but on sedition and other lesser charges. They long viewed him as a political prisoner.