Chinese, S. Korean officials meet in attempt to repair ties
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BEIJING — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has met with a special envoy sent by new South Korean President Moon Jae-in as the two countries attempt to repair relations damaged by China's strong objections to the deployment of a high-tech American missile
Wang and former South Korean Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan were expected Thursday to discuss ways of containing North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons activities.
China retaliated against Seoul's deployment of the THAAD missile
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police in Nova Scotia trying to ID man wanted for causing damage to van in Sobeys parking lot
-
Halifax police concerned for well being of missing Dartmouth woman
-
Review calls for Cole Harbour and Auburn Drive high schools to become one campus
-
Hammonds Plains man dead after crash between motorcycle, pick-up truck in Bedford