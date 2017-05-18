'Deadliest Catch' star arrested after alleged assault
SEATTLE — Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen was arrested after he allegedly spat on an Uber driver in Seattle and kicked and dented the driver's car upon learning he couldn't pay cash for his ride home.
The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/YncYuT ) the 51-year-old had been in the Ballard
Police reports say when officers confronted Hansen, he appeared "obviously intoxicated," denied the altercation happened and initially resisted arrest.
King County Jail records show Hansen was booked in connection with
In a statement released through a publicist, Hansen said he was "terribly sorry" for his
Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com