EU lawmakers criticize member states over refugee failure
BRUSSELS — European Union lawmakers are demanding that the bloc's nations respect pledges to share tens of thousands of refugees in overwhelmed Greece and Italy.
In a resolution adopted Thursday, the lawmakers lamented that just over 10
The resolution was backed in a 398-134 vote with 41 abstentions in Strasbourg, France.
European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Greece and Italy are under "enormous pressure" and that "only a handful of member states have taken their share. This is profoundly unfair."
Almost 19,000 refugees have been relocated under the legally binding two-year scheme, considered a key plank of the EU's migration policy. Only Finland and Malta are on track to reach their targets.