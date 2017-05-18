FM: US understands Turkey's position against Syrian Kurds

ISTANBUL — Turkey's foreign minister says the country will continue to fight Syrian Kurdish militants, and he has relayed this position to the United States, which considers them a key ally against the Islamic State group.

"Our President told his counterpart that we would fight YPG," Mevlut Cavusoglu told private NTV television Thursday while discussing Tuesday's meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump.

"They did not say anything negative about this issue and treated it with understanding."

Turkey considers the People's Protection Units, or YPG, a terror organization and an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has waged a three-decade-long insurgency against the country.