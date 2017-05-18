France's Macron holds 1st Cabinet meeting; half are women
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has gathered his newly-named government for his first Cabinet meeting — an assembly that looks significantly different than its predecessors.
The government, appointed on Wednesday, is a mix of 22 prominent and unknown figures from the left and the right, half of them women.
They arrived smiling Thursday, briefly posing for photographs on the front porch of the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris.
The most senior Cabinet job, interior minister, went to Gerard Collomb, 69, long-time Socialist mayor of Lyon who played a key role in Macron's presidential bid.
Jean-Yves Le Drian, 69, former
The armed forces are now led by centrist, pro-European Sylvie Goulard, 52.
