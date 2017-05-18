From 'Leviathan' director another damning portrait of Russia

CANNES, France — After his Oscar-nominated film "Leviathan" was deemed "anti-Russian" by Russia's Minister of Culture, director Andrey Zvyagintsev has returned to the Cannes Film Festival with an equally bleak a critique of Russian society.

Zvyagintsev was to premiere his fourth film, "Loveless," on Thursday in Cannes, where "Leviathan" won best screenplay three years ago. That film, which also won a Golden Globe, was made with Russian state funding and prompted Russia's culture minister, Vladimir Medinsky, to refuse any further state financing for Zvyagintsev's films.