German minister: need to continue US intel co-operation

BERLIN — Germany's foreign minister says it's "absolutely necessary" to continue intelligence co-operation with the United States amid a furor over President Donald Trump's discussions with Russian diplomats.

Sigmar Gabriel said after meeting Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington late Wednesday that intelligence co-operation didn't come up in their talks.

Asked whether Germany can still trust the U.S. when it comes to sharing intelligence, Gabriel said there is "a strong intelligence co-operation between us and the United States and that's absolutely necessary for our own security."

He added: "I'm sure that we will continue the co-operation ."